Wells Enterprises Expansion Project Receives Award

The New York State Economic Development Council has named the Wells Enterprises expansion project in Dunkirk as its 2026 Project of the Year.

The announcement was made during NYSEDC’s 2026 Annual Meeting in Cooperstown, NY.

The Project of the Year Award recognizes an organization that has substantially completed or completed a project that advances NYSEDC’s mission to promote economic development across New York State and its communities. Nominations are evaluated on community impact, results, replicability, innovation, and job retention and creation.

The Wells Enterprises Expansion Project is a multi-phase transformation of the company’s Dunkirk manufacturing facility at 1 Ice Cream Drive. This transformation has led to increased production capacity, created new capabilities for innovation, and strengthened the facility’s role within Wells Enterprises’ national manufacturing network.

Made possible through both private investment and public support from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) and Empire State Development (ESD), the expansion came at a meaningful moment for Dunkirk and the surrounding region. Following the closure of the NRG power plant in 2015, the City lost a major tax contributor and faced economic uncertainty and fiscal stress that continues to affect the community today. Project partners have described the Wells expansion as a stabilizing force that supports job growth and retention while strengthening the local tax base.

In total, the project represents a combined $512 million investment across three phases, making it one of the largest single private investments ever made in Chautauqua County. Phase I began with a 2019 capital investment of approximately $87 million to upgrade electrical infrastructure and install new production lines. Phase II, announced in August 2023, added a $250 million expansion focused on scaling production and enabling future innovation. In July 2024, Wells announced an additional $175 million expansion that includes a new, state-of-the-art Segregated Compound Facility that will serve as a new chocolate plant and increased production space.

Once complete, the project is expected to significantly increase capacity at the Dunkirk facility and add first-of-its-kind functionality, including an integrated chocolate manufacturing capability within the plant to produce ingredients for use in Wells’ ice cream and novelty products. The integrated approach is expected to improve efficiency and generate cost savings over the life of the project while strengthening the facility’s competitiveness.

The project’s economic impact was also a key factor under the NYSEDC award criteria. Based on a CCIDA Cost Benefit Analysis, the total local economic benefit of the project is estimated at $891 million over a 10-year period. Once completed and fully operational, the project is expected to retain 380 full-time jobs and add 270 new permanent jobs.

The project is also expected to contribute to fiscal stability for local taxing jurisdictions. During the term of the project’s 10-year PILOT agreements provided through the CCIDA, payments to local taxing jurisdictions are expected to total $4.46 million, with full value tax payments commencing thereafter.

Partners involved with the expansion include Wells Enterprises, New York State, and the CCIDA. Support from New York State includes assistance through Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program and a capital grant. In total, the estimated PILOT and sales tax exemption result in $23.5 million in savings for Wells over the life of the PILOT.

The expansion also builds on related supply chain infrastructure in the region. In 2021, CCIDA provided incentives for the construction of a new, $41.3 million cold storage distribution facility by Americold Real Estate, LP, which now serves Wells by storing ice cream until it is shipped to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.