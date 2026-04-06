Westfield Company Expanding Facility

A Westfield company is expanding its facility thanks in part to state tax credits.

Renold Inc.’s plant, located at 100 Bourne Street, will undergo a $2.975 million transformation that includes a dedicated advanced manufacturing cell, optimizing the production of high-demand industrial couplings. The project is being supported by up to $140,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits. The investment is expected to create approximately nine new skilled jobs.

Renold is a global leader in designing and manufacturing custom gear spindles, couplings, and specialized gearing. Its products are essential to diverse industries—from cement and chocolate manufacturing to subway trains and power stations. The Westfield plant is a critical node in a worldwide operation spanning 16 countries.

Specifically, the Westfield facility produces a unique coupling used in electrical generators for large-scale data centers. These components eliminate vibrations to ensure the smooth transfer of electricity. Currently, the plant produces 15 of these units per week at maximum capacity. By integrating a new advanced manufacturing cell featuring Okuma machining centers, Renold will more than double its output to 40 couplings per week to meet surging demands from large natural gas generator manufacturers.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.