Westfield Man Arrested For Possession, Promotion Of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Westfield man has been arrested for possession and promotion of child sexual abuse materials.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation in March 2025 into the promotion of possession of internet based child sexual abuse materials in the town of Westfield. Investigators identified 25-year old Nicholas Neal as a suspect and seized his devices which they allege contained a large quantity of images portraying obscene sexual performances being performed by children.

Neal was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child and 10 counts of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child. He was sent to the County Jail and will answer for his charges in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court.