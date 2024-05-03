Westfield’s Amphitheatre Project Receives Additional Help

Westfield‘s amphitheater and park updates are getting additional help through a federal grant.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the village will receive a$131,514 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help transform a vacant lot near the waterfront.

According to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the project will build a 300-seat amphitheater and park space, creating opportunities for new events and programming in downtown Westfield by updating a vacant property. The associated construction of formal access to the Chautauqua Creek waterfront and the Welch Trail will similarly attract visitors and act as an economic generator.

In addition to ARC funds, local sources will provide $30,000, and state sources will provide $450,040, bringing the total project funding to $611,554.