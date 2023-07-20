WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Whirlybird Fest Returns to Downtown Jamestown July 20-22

Whirlybird Festival returns to downtown Jamestown July 20 through 22.

The festival will feature over 20 bands and artists, live painting, and comedy.

Free performances will take place at the Winter Garden Plaza on North Main Street each day, beginning at 6:00 p.m tonight with Miller and The Other Sinners.

The Beer Snob and Jamestown Wine Cellar will host to ticketed evening headliners; Sophistafunk, Space Bacon, Grub, Organ Fairchild, & Well Worn Boot. These shows are 21+ and require a Whirlybird Pass or Cover Charge to enter.

For more information, visit www.whirlybirdfest.com.

