Whirlybird Music & Arts Festival Returns August 29-30

Whirlybird Music & Arts Festival returns to downtown Jamestown this Friday and Saturday.

This year’s festival features 20 acts across 9 venues over two days, showcasing the best in jam, funk, rock, soul, electronic, and more.

Highlights include:

Friday, August 29: Jimkata feat. Surprise Guise – free, all-ages headlining set at Winter Garden Plaza (doors 5PM, music at 6PM) Jimkata Meet & Greet – 5PM at Lifted – JTNY Smackdab – official Jimkata after-party at Wicked Warren’s Circuit Aura – late-night jamtronica after-party at Jamestown Wine Cellar

Saturday, August 30: Singer-Songwriter Showcase – free, all-ages from 1–8PM at Jamestown Skate Products & The Pine Cone Creamery on Pine Street Miranda Wilcox – brunch set at Labyrinth Press Co (10AM–1PM) Ryan Buzzetto – returning from Nashville to perform at Haggy’s 4 Below (8PM) Feverhawk – Headlining a 5 band celebration of ROCK at The Wine Cellar (4PM



Additional performances include Surprise Guise, Feverhawk, Adam McKillip, Stereo Death, Kallie & Kayla, and many more across downtown venues: Winter Garden Plaza, Wicked Warren’s, Jamestown Wine Cellar, Lifted – JTNY, Labyrinth Press Co, Haggy’s 4 Below, 2 Gingers Inn, Jamestown Skate Products/The Pine Cone Creamery, and Jamestown Farmers Market.

For the full festival schedule and venue details, visit whirlybirdfest.com/schedule