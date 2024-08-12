WIC Recipients Eligible For $50 In Farmers’ Market Coupons

Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) can receive double the benefits to spend at participating farmers’ markets.

Eligible individuals can visit their local WIC clinic to receive up to $50 in Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons this season. The WIC FMNP program helps to expand access to food and meet families’ nutritional goals while providing a boost to New York farmers.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM), working in partnership with the New York State Department of Health (DOH), administers the FMNP for WIC program. The program traditionally provides a $25 coupon booklet for WIC-eligible participants, but this season, through a waiver requested by AGM and approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New York State has been able to expand those benefits to $50 per participant.

Pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five, who are enrolled in WIC, are eligible to receive WIC FMNP coupons. These coupons can only be used at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands to purchase local, fresh vegetables, fruit, and culinary herbs. Coupon booklets are available at participating local WIC clinics on a first come, first served basis. Coupons must be used by November 30.