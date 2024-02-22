Wicked Jimmy’s LLC Approved $350,000 Loan By JLDC

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation has approved a $350,000 loan for Wicked Jimmy’s LLC.

The company will use the money toward the purchase of the almost 35,000 square foot property that previously housed the former Jamestown Brewing Company at 115-121 West Third Street.

Vice President and Head Brewer Drew Erlandson said the property cost is $1.75 million with the total cost of the project $2.35 million. Wicked Jimmy’s LLC has already been approved a $950,000 loan by the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board that’s contingent on other sources of funding needed for the project being obtained.

The new brewery and restaurant is estimated to create 40 jobs.

Erlandson said the goal is to open by June or July. He said current property owner George Patti has to maintain ownership of the property until July 1st, so the LLC is looking at getting into the space on a short-term lease until they can take full ownership.

Wicked Jimmy’s LLC shares the same ownership as Wicked Warren’s Brewery and Restaurant. Erlandson said the name of the Jamestown business has not been determined yet, but it will not be Wicked Jimmy’s.

Due to the loan being over $100,000, Jamestown City Council will have to vote on approving the loan under new business at its voting session on February 26.

The JLDC board also approved a $75,000 loan for Forte LLC. Owner Dan Borg-Sundstrom purchased the business from Peggy Kaltenmeier and has been open since December. He stated he has $150,000 of his own funds invested in the restaurant located at114 East Third Street and the loan will help free up some working capital. The restaurant features Southeast Asian cuisine and is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.