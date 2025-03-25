Winter Alternate Parking Start Month Could Be Changed

The start of winter alternate parking could be changed in Jamestown starting this Fall.

Jamestown City Council Public Safety Chair Randy Daversa said the committee received more information about the cost to change the start of alternate parking from October 1 to November 1.

Acting Department of Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said there are two signs that would need to be altered or replaced, “There are large green ones, which cost over $100 to replace. We’re able to buy patches to cover the two sections that have the months. The patches cost about $7 a piece. So, that part of the project is about $710. The smaller red and white signs only cost $16 each to replace, so to put two patches on those would be $14, so at that point you’d just replace the sign itself.”

Roetzer said the total costs for the signs would be $3,785 before labor costs.

Council members indicated their interest in moving forward at the work session and will have City Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo draft an update to the city code to review at the April City Council meetings. If approved, the new parking rules would go into effect this coming November.