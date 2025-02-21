Winter Farmers Market Returns To St. Luke’s This Saturday

The Jamestown Winter Farmers Market returns this Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The market will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Undercroft. It will feature local food and handmade goods.

Free coffee and pancakes will be available as well. Pancakes that gluten free, dairy free, and soy free are available.

There also will be a Recipe Scavenger Hunt where people who find at least four ingredients in a recipe from local vendors can receive a $2 coupon. Those who find all ingredients can enter to win a $10 gift certificate.

SUNY Fredonia’s Luke Villavicencio will be providing music on guitar.

For more information, visit jfmny.org