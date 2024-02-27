WIVB: Randall Rolison Sentenced For Up To 40 Years For Killing Teen, Woman

WIVB reports a Jamestown man has been sentenced to 13 to 40 years in jail after hitting and killing a teenage pedestrian, and then hitting and killing another woman while out on bail for the first crash.

Randall Rolison was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court after having pled guilty in June 2023 to Second Degree Manslaughter for the vehicular fatality that took the life of 15-year old Lexy Hughan on December 31, 2021 in Jamestown. He had also pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for the vehicular fatality in Arkwright that resulted in the death of 71-year old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton.

WIVB reports that Hughan’s father read victim impact statements in court on Monday.

Rolison received the maximum sentence for his crimes. After about 13 years, he can go before a state parole board to ask for his release.