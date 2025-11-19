WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Wizards Of Winter Return To Jamestown Nov. 22

The Wizards of Winter return to the Reg Lenna on Saturday, November 22, 2025

The Wizards of Winter return to Jamestown for a holiday concert this Saturday.

The Wizards of Winter features members who have performed with classic rock acts The Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult and Trixter, along with Broadway and theater veterans.

They will perform a Christmas Holiday rock opera at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 22 at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

Weaving a story based on their album The Christmas Dream, along with music from their self-titled CD and their album The Magic of Winter, the Wizards take their audience on a musical journey in search of the meaning of Christmas. This 11-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion, and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes memories and emotions of December’s past. From rock and pop to ballads, and even a visit from Mrs. Claus – there is something for everyone.

Tickets are available for sale through the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. today and Friday, by calling 716-484-7070, or by purchasing online at reglenna.com.

