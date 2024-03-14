WNY Genealogical Society To Hold Zoom Presentation on Chautauqua County Poor Farm

Former Chautauqua County Historian Michelle Henry will present “Chautauqua County Poor Farm & the Emigrant Train” for the Western New York Genealogical Society.

The zoom presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16.

Poor farms were established in most New York state counties, including Chautauqua County, in the 1830s. The poor farm was a function of county government.

Chautauqua County’s poor farm was impacted by the opening of the New York and Erie Railroad when many new immigrants began arriving in the area by train.

Henry serves on the board of the Chautauqua County Historical Society in Westfield.

To register for the program, visit WNYGS.org/meetings.