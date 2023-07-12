WNY Land Conservancy Announces $100,000 Matching Gift to Save ‘Floating Fen’

The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced a $100,000 matching gift to save the Floating Fen in Chautauqua County.

The 223-acre property is adjacent to the College Lodge Forest in Brocton and is one of the newest Land Conservancy preserves.

Every dollar donated to the Floating Fen will be matched, dollar for dollar.

The Land Conservancy community has until December 31, 2023 to raise at least $925,000 to save the Floating Fen. Nearly $300,000 has already been raised so far.

The property is home to a unique wetland that includes a bog-like area the Land Conservancy calls “the floating fen.” Every summer, the floating fen comes alive with a carpet of blue flag iris, carnivorous sundews, and a trove of rare plants. The surrounding forest also teems with porcupines, beavers, fishers, great flocks of migratory songbirds, and other spectacular wildlife.

Once the land is protected, the Floating Fen will join the College Lodge Forest as a nature preserve, combining to form nearly 400-acres of protected land. The Land Conservancy will then maintain the forest and wetland, and it will open a walking trail so visitors can enjoy the site’s nature.

To learn more about the Floating Fen, visit https://www.wnylc.org/floatingfen.

To make a donation, visit wnylc.org/donate. For more information, call (716) 687-1225 or email info@wnylc.org.