WNY Land Conservancy Names Marisa Riggi as Executive Director

The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Marisa Riggi as its new Executive Director.

Riggi has been the Land Conservancy’s Conservation Director since 2017, but she has also served as Acting Executive Director since June. She replaces Jon Kaledin, who had taken the job on January 9, 2023.

Riggi grew up in Williamsville and received her B.A. from SUNY Geneseo and her M.S. in Natural Resources from the University of Vermont.

After graduation, she spent five years at the Northeast Wilderness Trust in Montpelier, VT, including three years as Conservation Director.

She has led major conservation projects and helped the Western New York Land Conservancy conserve more than 1,450 acres of land. This includes the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia, Mossy Point in Wales, and the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands in Cattaraugus County.

Under her leadership as Conservation Director, the Land Conservancy is currently working to save an additional 3,600 acres, including the Floating Fen in Chautauqua County, which the organization is fundraising to save this year.

The Western New York Land Conservancy is a regional, non-profit land trust that has protected more than 7,000 acres of land with significant conservation value in Western New York for the benefit of future generations.

For more information about the Western New York Land Conservancy, visit wnylc.org.