WNY Land Conservancy Reaches Goal To Purchase Floating Fen

The Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of Floating Fen have reached their fundraising goal to save the Floating Fen.

The organizations officially purchased the 225-acre property in Brocton on December 29, 2023. The fundraising goal was $925,000.

The property is home to a unique wetland that includes a bog-like area the Land Conservancy calls “the floating fen.” Every summer, the floating fen comes alive with a carpet of blue flag iris, carnivorous sundews, and a trove of rare plants. The surrounding forest also teems with porcupines, beavers, fishers, great flocks of migratory songbirds, and other spectacular wildlife.

The Floating Fen will join the College Lodge Forest as a nature preserve, combining to form nearly 400-acres of protected land. Over the next year, the Land Conservancy will create a walking trail at Floating Fen and will open the property year-round as a publicly accessible nature preserve. They will also permanently protect the forest and wetland

To learn more about the Floating Fen, visit https://www.wnylc.org/floatingfen.