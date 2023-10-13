WNY Land Conservancy Receives Grant For Conservation Easements In Cattaraugus County

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received funding to purchase conservation easements for property that lines the headwaters of the Allegheny River.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced grants for land trusts to help protect local forests. The grant funding will be used to acquire new easements to help keep forests as forests, safeguarding the ecosystem services they provide that include stormwater mitigation, temperature regulation, carbon sequestration, and climate resiliency.

The Western New York Land Conservancy will receive $227,474 to purchase the Perrysburg Headwater Forest conservation easement which consists of approximately 152 acres of forested area within the headwaters of the Allegheny River.

The property contains both mature hemlock-northern hardwoods forest and maple basswood forests, as well as mature beech trees free from any diseases. The land is also a part of the Western New York Wildway, an initiative to protect and connect the region’s largest and most climate resilient forests to benefit people and wildlife

The grants, managed by the DEC in partnership with the Land Trust Alliance, were made available through the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) Grant Program.