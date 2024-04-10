WNY Receiving $1.65 Million For Extreme Weather Planning

Western New York is receiving $1.65 million to go toward planning for extreme weather.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the funding for the New York State Department of Transportation.

The State DOT will use the funding to develop and coordinate emergency response plans for a four-county region that includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties.

The project will examine vulnerabilities around roadway and transit operations as well as maintenance practices during severe winter snowstorms made more challenging by lake-effect snow. One goal is to identify ways to consistently and proactively communicate with residents about openings, closures, travel conditions and to support emergency responders.

Schumer said in a press release, “Buffalo and Western NY have experienced some of the worst blizzards in recent years from lake effect snow and robust planning for extreme weather before it happens is essential to keeping our residents and emergency responders safe. Today’s funding is about building a more resilient future for all of Western NY, and ensuring we have the infrastructure and plans to help our region take on any emergency and continue to grow.”