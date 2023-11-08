WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Women In Networking Lunch To Feature SBDC’s Beth Reed

Beth Reed

The next Women in Networking Chautauqua program will feature Beth Reed discussing building a business plan.

Reed is a Small Business Development Center Senior Business Advisor. She has been consulting with entrepreneurs in Western New York for over 30 years. Reed has an MBA from Pennsylvania State University and an Advanced Certification from the New York State Small Business Development Center.

She will be discussing key points of strategic audits, developing a business plan, and implementing a business plan.

The Women In Networking program will take place starting at noon on Thursday, November 9 at the Jamestown Community College Carnahan Building. The cost to attend the lunch is $15.

To make a reservation, or for more information on this monthly program, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.

