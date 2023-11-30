Women’s Homeless Shelter Project Moving Forward

A project to open a shelter for women in Jamestown is moving forward.

Chautauqua Opportunities Director of Housing and Community Development Josiah Lamp said there is a high need for a shelter that serves women in the county as the only current facility that does only serves women who are victims of domestic violence, “The good news is that we’ve signed up a construction company. We’ve received our final funding. Our funding is all in place for that project and we’ll be able to start construction in the Spring. So, it’ll still be a little while but we think the construction will go on in 2024 and either by the end of 2024, or early 2025, we’ll be able to open the doors.”

The facility will be located at 303 Lafayette Street and will able to shelter 18 women.

Some of the funding making the project possible includes a $2.49 million grant from the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and $110,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the City of Jamestown. Lamp said operating funds will come from the Chautauqua County Department of Social Services as well as from Chautauqua Opportunities.