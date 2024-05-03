Workers’ Memorial Day Event Set for Saturday, May 4

Chautauqua County will pay tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives while on the job this Saturday.

The Workers’ Memorial Day event will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4 at the Erlandson Overview Park, located at 465 Oak Hill Road in Frewsburg.

This year’s commemoration holds particular significance as the community gathers to honor the memory of those who went to work one day and did not return. The keynote speaker for the event will be Jamestown Labor attorney Chuck DeAngelo.

The Chautauqua County Workers Memorial Site stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by workers. Dedicated to “All” Chautauqua County workers who have been injured or killed on the job, the site includes the Workers Memorial Gazebo, a Memorial Monument, and a Brick Walkway bearing the names of those held dear in memory.

During this year’s ceremony, new plaques will be dedicated to honor the memory of members of the Chautauqua County Worker’s Memorial Committee who have recently passed away: Jack Rudy, one of the original Co-Chairs of the Committee, current members Doug Stock, a past Co-Chair of the committee, and Don Brisky.

Additionally, new bricks will be added to the memorial walkway, inscribed with the names of individuals whose lives were lost while in the line of duty. Among them are Jarvis Wilcox, Kenneth Schunk, Grace Green Wilcox, Norman Kohl, Jeanne Ann Humm, Thomas A. Heelas, James D. Lloyd, Patricia Ann Grasso Bova, Allen W. Chase, Town of Charlotte supervisor at the time of his passing, and Angelina Lamattina.

All are welcome to attend and pay their respects. Those unable to attend the event in-person, can view a livestream on Chautauqua County’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3MbNpn0CNQ