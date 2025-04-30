Worker’s Memorial Program This Saturday

Chautauqua County will pay tribute this Saturday to the men and women who have lost their lives or been injured while on the job during the 24th Annual Workers Memorial Program.

The solemn event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Erlandson Overview Park, located at 465 Oak Hill Road in Frewsburg.

This year’s gathering marks the 25th anniversary of this annual remembrance event. The program is organized each year by the Chautauqua County Workers’ Memorial Committee, which remains committed to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.

This year’s keynote speaker will be New York State Senator George Borrello.

The Chautauqua County Workers Memorial Site at Erlandson Park serves as a lasting tribute to “all” Chautauqua County workers who have been injured or killed on the job. The site features the Workers Memorial Gazebo, a Memorial Monument, and a Brick Walkway inscribed with names of those lost.

This collaborative project is made possible through the ongoing support of the Jamestown Area Central Labor Council, Dunkirk Area Central Labor Council, Chautauqua County Government, Chautauqua County Parks Commission, and numerous generous sponsors and contributors.

During this year’s ceremony, a special dedication will also be held for members of the Workers’ Memorial Committee who have passed away and whose dedication helped shape the memorial into what it is today.

All are welcome to attend and take part in this meaningful tribute. For those unable to join in person, the event will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County’s official YouTube page.