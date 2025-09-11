WRFA Celebrates 21st Birthday With Fundraiser Concert On Sept. 13

WRFA will celebrate its 21st Birthday with a fundraising concert event this Saturday, September 13.

WRFA General Manager Anthony Merchant said entertainment will include local bands Mister Green, The Hazy Rays, The Hallow Society, Tatum Erickson, Feverhawk, and drag performer Eggy Grumbleguts.

The event takes place from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Media Arts Studio, located on the third floor of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Admission is $15, with proceeds benefiting the radio station. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, CD raffles, giveaways, as well as food and drink being made available for sale.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit reglenna.com.