WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 03, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APRIL 03

Miranda Wilcox, Jacob Kanter & Friends, Hartwell Hospice House Band – BJ’s – Fredonia

LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jessie James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI APRIL 04

Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

2025 Banff Mountain Film Festival (Night 1) – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Audubon Lights (Night 1) – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Porcelain Bus Drivers – Warren Legion – Warren

Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Denver Bierman – Bemus Point Methodist Church – Bemus Point

Jasmine Comet (Live Jazz Night) – BJ’s – Fredonia

Acoustic Steve – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

SiScho, Barton & Barton – Lawson’s West End Take Out – Warren

Sam Winterberger – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Dan Ceceil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT APRIL 05

Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

2025 Banff Mountain Film Festival (Night 2) – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Backlog – The Bullfrog – Jamestown

Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Swamp Yankees – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Local Underground – The Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Tito – Cooler Cafe – Sherman

We Speak Canadian – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

The Hallow Society – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Audubon Lights (Night 2) – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Michael David – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Stand Up Comedy Night – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Slim and Red – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

SUN APRIL 06

Audubon Lights (Night 3) – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

American Guild of Organists Organ Plus Concert – St. Lukes – Jamestown

Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE APRIL 08

Memory Cafe w/ Randy Graham – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

WED APRIL 09