WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 16, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APR 16
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI APR 17
- Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Black Widow duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Fred Leopard – Buddy Brewster’s Ale House – Lakewood
- Angel Busch – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Music of Simon & Garfunkel with Al Swearingen and Jayne Kelli – Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- Tyler McClain – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT APR 18
- Folsom Prison Experience: Live on Stage – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Pat Hackett – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- SideEye Lite – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lana & Dustin (Black Widow duo) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Steven McIntyre Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman
- Volpe Brothers Band – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Adam McKillip – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN APR 19
- Erika & Jesse – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Melissa Sauers – The White Inn – Fredonia
MON APR 20
- Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- DJ Bobby C – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
WED APR 22
- The Amazing Bubble Factory Live – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
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