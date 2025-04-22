WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 24, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APRIL 24
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Fredonia Young Artists Recital – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- Campfire Junkie – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
FRI APRIL 25
- JCC Jazz Fest 2025 – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Miller and the Other Sinners – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two Towns (Acoustic) – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Another Round – Cherry Creek
- Doug Phillips – Five & 20 – Westfield
- Justin Gray – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
SAT APRIL 26
- Gangstagrass – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Fredchella – Steele Hall Fieldhouse (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia
- The Jays – Celeron American Legion – Celeron
- Nancy Raegan, Trosper, Spray Paint Eye Medication, Nick Mass – The Toybox – Fredonia
- Backlog – Fat Daddys – Warren
- Lana and Dustin of Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Osbornnash – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
- Derek Woods Band – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny & the Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Infinitys Spring Showcase – Washington Middle School – Jamestown
- Dirty Deeds: A Tribute to AC/DC – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
SUN APRIL 27
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APRIL 28
- Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown
WED APRIL 30
- Movies at the Reg: Bob Trevino Likes It – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
