WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 30, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APR 30
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
FRI MAY 01
- Bill Ward (Texas Music Celebration) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Trever Stribing – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Holly Abers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- Brooke Surgener – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT MAY 02
- Ultimate Eagles Tribute – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- PA Line – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Encore Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo/Honky Tonk Heroes – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jesse James Weston – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Whiskey Joe – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Warren Elks Lodge – Warren, PA
- Miranda Wilcox and Haden Gold – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Swamp Yankees – Apollo Canna Co – Salamanca
- Reset To Vinyl – Angry Bird BBQ – Dunkirk
- Ralphie’s Gone Blind, Virus X, Cheap Thrill and Gooch – Lakeside Golf Course – Ripley
SUN MAY 03
- Ion Sky unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Midnight Frolic – The White Inn – Fredonia
- Jay Baumgardner – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
WED MAY 06
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
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