WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 4, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APR 04

Tyler Smilo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Brian Hanna – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI APR 05

Lena and Drew – Forte – Jamestown

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Paul Hunter – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Campfire Junkie – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Putl – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Backlog – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT APR 06

Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Campfire Junkie – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jade Giambrone – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Keith Medley and Bill Piper – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Dean Wells – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Derek Davis Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

The Probables – Bear Mountain Resort – Salamanca

Movies at The Reg: Galaxy Quest – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 07

Spencer Easton – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON APR 08 (Eclipse Day)

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Shady Side – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Lenny and the Landshark – Bemus Point Inn – Bemus Point

Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman

WED APR 10