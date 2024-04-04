WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 4, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APR 04
- Tyler Smilo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Brian Hanna – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI APR 05
- Lena and Drew – Forte – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Paul Hunter – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The Campfire Junkie – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Putl – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Backlog – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT APR 06
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Campfire Junkie – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jade Giambrone – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Keith Medley and Bill Piper – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Dean Wells – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Derek Davis Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- The Probables – Bear Mountain Resort – Salamanca
- Movies at The Reg: Galaxy Quest – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN APR 07
- Spencer Easton – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON APR 08 (Eclipse Day)
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Shady Side – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Lenny and the Landshark – Bemus Point Inn – Bemus Point
- Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman
WED APR 10
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: One Life – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
