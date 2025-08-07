WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 07, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU Aug 07
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, Kody & Herren – Dunkirk Memorial Park – Dunkirk
- Pat Cook – Ahira Hall Memorial Library – Brocton
FRI Aug 08
- Cattoopalooza 2025 (Day 1) – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk
- Infinity Student Recital Night – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown
- Comedy Fest Stand-Up Live – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- aKoostikly Challenged – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
- Dean Wells – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell
- Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- Lenny & the Landshark – Lakewood Rod and Gun – Lakewood
- Josh Roy – Liberty Vineyards – Sheridan
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
SAT Aug 09
- Cattoopalooza 2025 (Day 2) – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk
- 7th Annual Heron Trail 5K Weekend (Day 1) – Heron Events Center – Sherman
- Mister Green – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors – National Comedy Center – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Jon Stewart – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Hello City (Barenaked Ladies Tribute), Off the Grid – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- Sweet Jane – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Hollywood Mafia – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Part McFly – Spike Daileys – Dunkirk
- Local Underground – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- No Consensus (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville
- Black Rock Beatles – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
SUN Aug 10
- Cattoopalooza 2025 (Day 3) – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk
- 7th Annual Heron Trail 5K Weekend (Day 2) – Heron Events Center – Sherman
- Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse – National Comedy Center – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – The Forester – Warren
- Red & Slim – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Two Towns – Fredonia Beaver Club – Fredonia
- We Speak Canadian – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
TUE Aug 12
- Memory Cafe w/Deb Eck – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- Harrys Hooligans – Ribs N Bones – Warren
- OsbornNash – Alexanders on the Lake – Findley Lake
WED Aug 13
- Movies at the Reg: Megan 2.0 – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Wicked Warrens Summer Jam – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Oldfish – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Old Dawg Bluegrass – Allegany State Park – Salamanca
Leave a Reply