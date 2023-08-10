WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 10, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 10

Arts on Fire LIVE with Olivia Frances and Miranda Wilcox – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

The Probables with Smilo and the Ghost – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

No Consensus – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI AUG 11

Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

St. Vith – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

In Crowd – Third and Main streets (Jamestown Cruise-In) – Jamestown

Dirty Blanket – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dean Wells – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

SAT AUG 12

White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Eric Brewer & Friends – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

5 Second Rule – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Yachtfathers – The Fish – Bemus Point

DTO & The Full House – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Movies at The Reg: Elemental (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN AUG 13

Rob Jewett – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Nerds Gone Wild – The Fish – Bemus Point

Bill Ward and Sallyanndra – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON AUG 14

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED AUG 16