WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 13, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 13
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Two for the Show – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Trenton Shutters – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Aiden Chamberlain Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Norm Karin – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- DTO/The BroFish Band – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI AUG 14
- Dan Barker – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Alex Cole – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- RetroPhonics – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Refuge – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Dan Douglas – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Mayville
- The Bullfrog All-Stars – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Cheney Maxine – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SAT AUG 15
- Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- New Wave Nation/Black Widow Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Hyde & Seek – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- That 80’s Hair Band – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Twisted Lid – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman
- Knuckle Down – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Mavyille Bluegrass Festival – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Warren Moose – Warren, PA
SUN AUG 16
- WRFA’s Great American Picnic featuring The Hallow Society, Mister Green, The Hazy Rays, Campfire Junkie, Early Attic, Chelsea O and Nights in Harmonia – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Michael Gerholdt – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maples Springs
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Predicamint/Trever Stribing/Derek Woods Band – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Bill Ward with Doug Yeomans and Ben Doerfel (Mayville Bluegrass Festival afterglow) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Holly Abers – The Cooler – Sherman
- Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Pellegrino’s Creekside Pavilion – Warren, PA
- Tennessee Backporch Duo – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE AUG 18
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Jastin Darts – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
- Midnight Recovery – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED AUG 19
- Mandy Andrews – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Jeff Fetterman – Barker Commons – Fredonia
- The Living Room Jam Band – Point Gratiot Park – Dunkirk
- Movies at The Reg: Maddie’s Secret – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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