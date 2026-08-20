WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 20, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 20
- Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Pirate Dreams acoustic duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Laura & Logan – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- All Night Rhythm and Blues – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Songwriters Circle Series featuring MYQ Farrow, Holly Kluge and Scott Reynolds – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
- Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Reset 2 Vinyl/Wanted (Bon Jovi tribute) – Dunkirk Memorial Park – Dunkirk
FRI AUG 21
- Ben Cornell Duo – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Moonbrook Country Club – Jamestown
- Good Ol Boys – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Big Dog Acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Sweet Jane Band – The Landing – Bemus Point
- Interstate Daydream – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- We Speak Canadian – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Henry’s Summer Kitchen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kallie Williams – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Miranda Wilcox – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Toy Story 5 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT AUG 22
- The Hazy Rays – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Slim & Red – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band with Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Bryan Moore and Teddy Long – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dirty Shirley – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Smokin’ 45 – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
- Uncle Leo – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Toy Story 5 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN AUG 23
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger tribute) – Richard O Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Pearl City Jazz – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Paul Hunter – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Maverick Waterman – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- John Theiss – The Cooler – Sherman
- 10 Cent Howl – Cassadaga Park floating stage – Cassadaga
- Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Pellegrino’s Creekside Pavilion – Warren, PA
- The Allegheny Trail Blazers – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE AUG 25
- Drew Minton and Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
WED AUG 26
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kokomo Time Band – Village Green Park – Mayville
- Furious George – Point Gratiot Park – Dunkirk
- Movies at The Reg: Summer Tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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