WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 20, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU AUG 20

Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Pirate Dreams acoustic duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Laura & Logan – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

All Night Rhythm and Blues – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Songwriters Circle Series featuring MYQ Farrow, Holly Kluge and Scott Reynolds – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Reset 2 Vinyl/Wanted (Bon Jovi tribute) – Dunkirk Memorial Park – Dunkirk

FRI AUG 21

Ben Cornell Duo – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jade Giambrone – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Moonbrook Country Club – Jamestown

Good Ol Boys – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Big Dog Acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Sweet Jane Band – The Landing – Bemus Point

Interstate Daydream – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

We Speak Canadian – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Henry’s Summer Kitchen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kallie Williams – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Miranda Wilcox – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Toy Story 5 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT AUG 22

The Hazy Rays – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Slim & Red – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band with Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Bryan Moore and Teddy Long – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Dirty Shirley – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Smokin’ 45 – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman

Uncle Leo – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Toy Story 5 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN AUG 23

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger tribute) – Richard O Hartley Park – Lakewood

Pearl City Jazz – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Paul Hunter – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Maverick Waterman – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

John Theiss – The Cooler – Sherman

10 Cent Howl – Cassadaga Park floating stage – Cassadaga

Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Pellegrino’s Creekside Pavilion – Warren, PA

The Allegheny Trail Blazers – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE AUG 25

Drew Minton and Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

WED AUG 26