WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 28, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU Aug 28
- Pretty Good State University, Makeout Tactics, Life Vests – BJs – Fredonia
- Derek Davis, Greg Bugbe – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Swamp Yankees – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- The Assembly – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI Aug 29
- Whirly Bird Fest (Day 1) – Downtown Jamestown – Jamestown
- The Hallow Society – Warren American Legion – Warren
- ST CLVR, Eternal Creatures, Succulent and Sinister, GC Slagle – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown
- Public Water Supply – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Hells Bells – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jolyon Pegis – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- DJ KT STYLES – Village Casino – Bemus Point
SAT Aug 30
- Whirly Bird Fest (Day 2) – Downtown Jamestown – Jamestown
- Findley Lake Harvest Fest – Findley Lake – Findley Lake
- Porcelain Bus Driver – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Meet the Bacons – Lake Erie State Park – Brocton
- We Speak Canadian – Midway State Park – Bemus Point
- The In Crowd – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- Campfire Junkie – Lawsons West End – Warren
- DJ Jason Lawergren, Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Prestige Worldwide – Contis Overtime – Kennedy
- Furious George – Wright Park – Dunkirk
SUN Aug 31
- Jamestown Municipal Band, Pearl City Jazz (2025 Jamestown Labor Day Festival) – Bergman Park – Jamestown
- Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ion Sky – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Countryfeit – Red Oak Campground – Russell
- Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
MON Sep 01
- The Hallow Society – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
TUE Sep 02
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
