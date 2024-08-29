WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 29, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
THU AUG 29
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Randy and Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Kokomo Time Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI AUG 30
- The Medicinals/Feverhawk/Will of the People – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenin-McCarthy – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- OLDFISH – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Aaron Michaels – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow acoustic – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Happy Days – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- The Hintz of Thunder Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SAT AUG 31
- Lenny and The Landshark – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- The Audience/Duke Fiorella/LITZ/Miller & The Other Sinners/MIKI/Woods Family Band – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown
- Surprise Guise – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Band Too Skinny with Double Trippin’ – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer
- Darkwater Duo & Company/A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Taylor Remaid – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Alexander James Band – The Fish – Bemus Point
- New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Big Logic Trio – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Twisted Lid – Bella Vista Campgrounds – Kennedy
- Pat Cook (Patsy Cline tribute) – Music for Your Mouth – Steamburg
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SUN SEP 01
- Jamestown’s 43rd annual Labor Day Festival featuring Porcelain Busdrivers/Two For Flinching/many more – Bergman Park – Jamestown
- Iron Eyes Maybee/Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Olmstead Dub System – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Probables with Hunter Stewart – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON SEP 02
- Miranda Wilcox – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED SEP 04
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- KGB Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
