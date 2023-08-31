WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 31, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 31

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Bill Beggs Quartet – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI SEP 01

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Rick Magee Duo – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Juvenile Characteristics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Mo Porter Band – The Fish – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SAT SEP 02

Miller and the Other Sinners – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Northern Accents (Tom Petty tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point

Seismic Urge and E5SC4P3 – The Fish – Bemus Point

New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Smokehouse – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Ten Pound Hammer – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Backlog – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SUN SEP 03

Jamestown Labor Day Festival featuring music by Jamestown Municipal Band, Pollywood Nights, For The People, Porcelain Busdrivers, Harmony Express, Charity Nuse and Rafaloski, SON and Pearl City Jazz – Bergman Park – Jamestown

Lenny and the Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Basil & Bones – Jamestown

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Probables with Kev Rowe and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON SEP 04

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

SON – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jesse James Weston – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point

Bill Ward and Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED SEP 06