WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 6, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 06
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Razz and Friends – Davis Park – Falconer
- Dual Identity Duo – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Civ & Me – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Pat Hackett – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Britt See – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Joe Glarner Group – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Earl Wallace Duo – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
- Porcelain Busdrivers/Flipside – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI AUG 07
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Britt See – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Short Bus – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Logan & Laura – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Reset 2 Vinyl (Journey tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Selleena – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Two Towns – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Backlog – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
SAT AUG 08
- Andy and The Outpatients – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Mandy Majtan – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Shani Bills – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Hello City (Barenaked Ladies tribute)/Derek & Angel – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Hellz Bellz – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- H & N – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman
- Backwater Blues – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN AUG 09
- Nerds Gone Wild – National Comedy Center – Jamestown
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Fleetwood Macked – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Derek & Angel – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Elaina Alston – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- JB Martin and the Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Britt See – The Cooler – Sherman
- Hooman – Cassadaga Beach floating stage – Cassadaga
- 50 Miles to Empty – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- We Speak Canadian – Balloons – Ellicottville
TUE AUG 11
- Memory Cafe featuring Gavin Paterniti – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Davis & Eng – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Adam McKillip – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
- Mo Porter – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED AUG 12
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Astro Galaxy Sound – Point Gratiot Park – Dunkirk
- Movies at The Reg: The Invite – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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