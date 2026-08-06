WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 6, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU AUG 06

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Razz and Friends – Davis Park – Falconer

Dual Identity Duo – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Civ & Me – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Pat Hackett – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Britt See – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Joe Glarner Group – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Earl Wallace Duo – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

Porcelain Busdrivers/Flipside – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI AUG 07

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Britt See – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Short Bus – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Logan & Laura – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Reset 2 Vinyl (Journey tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Selleena – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Two Towns – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Backlog – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

SAT AUG 08

Andy and The Outpatients – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Mandy Majtan – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Shani Bills – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Hello City (Barenaked Ladies tribute)/Derek & Angel – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Hellz Bellz – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

H & N – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman

Backwater Blues – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN AUG 09

Nerds Gone Wild – National Comedy Center – Jamestown

Johnny Bauer Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Fleetwood Macked – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Derek & Angel – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Elaina Alston – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

JB Martin and the Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Britt See – The Cooler – Sherman

Hooman – Cassadaga Beach floating stage – Cassadaga

50 Miles to Empty – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

We Speak Canadian – Balloons – Ellicottville

TUE AUG 11

Memory Cafe featuring Gavin Paterniti – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Davis & Eng – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Adam McKillip – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Mo Porter – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED AUG 12