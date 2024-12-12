WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 12, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU DEC 12
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Tito Music – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI DEC 13
- Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pollywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Student recital night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Black Widow – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
SAT DEC 14
- The Reg presents: Squirrel Nut Zippers’ Christmas Caravan – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid and Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille
- aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Ryah Lambert Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN DEC 15
- Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jerod Eggleston – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
TUE DEC 17
- Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
WED DEC 18
- Open mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: We Live in Time – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
