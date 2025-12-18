WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 18, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU DEC 18

Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Sweet Jane Band – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Songwriters Circle Series featuring Molly Conrad, Rob Lytle and Brooke Surgener – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

FRI DEC 19

Gavin Paterniti – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Mosaic Foundation with Duke Fiorella – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Jamie Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Nathan Fiscus – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jeff Fetterman Band – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman

Movies at The Reg: The Baltimorons – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT DEC 20

Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Black Widow – War Veterans Recreation Kitchen & Pool – Jamestown

Lenin-McCarthy – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood

Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Afraid of Human – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Kenny Anderson – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED DEC 24