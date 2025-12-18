WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 18, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU DEC 18

  • Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Sweet Jane Band – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
  • Songwriters Circle Series featuring Molly Conrad, Rob Lytle and Brooke Surgener – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

FRI DEC 19

  • Gavin Paterniti – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Mosaic Foundation with Duke Fiorella – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
  • Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
  • Dave Ahlquist – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
  • Jamie Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
  • Nathan Fiscus – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
  • Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
  • Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Jeff Fetterman Band – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
  • Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Movies at The Reg: The Baltimorons – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT DEC 20

  • Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Black Widow – War Veterans Recreation Kitchen & Pool – Jamestown
  • Lenin-McCarthy – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood
  • Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Afraid of Human – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
  • Kenny Anderson – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
  • OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED DEC 24

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

 

