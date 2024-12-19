WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 19, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU DEC 19

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Drew Minton and Lena Morano – Busti Tap House – Busti

John Cross and Jazz Crossing – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

FRI DEC 20

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Black Widow acoustic – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Love Actually – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT DEC 21

Feverhawk with special guests – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Black Widow acoustic – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Smokin’ 45 – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

Kallie Williams & Co. – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville

Tommy Link – The Cooler – Sherman

SUN DEC 22