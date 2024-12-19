WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 19, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU DEC 19
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Drew Minton and Lena Morano – Busti Tap House – Busti
- John Cross and Jazz Crossing – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
FRI DEC 20
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Black Widow acoustic – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Love Actually – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT DEC 21
- Feverhawk with special guests – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow acoustic – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Smokin’ 45 – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
- Kallie Williams & Co. – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville
- Tommy Link – The Cooler – Sherman
SUN DEC 22
- OLDFISH – Sugar Grove Amvets – Sugar Grove, PA
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
