WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 21, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 21

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

FRI DEC 22

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

SON – El Morro – Jamestown

Putl – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Pollywood Nights – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mandy Majtan – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

SAT DEC 23

Tempus with Hold My Headache – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Charity Nuse with Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Back Room Jazz Band – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

William Downe – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN DEC 24

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED DEC 27