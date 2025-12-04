WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 4, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU DEC 04
- Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
FRI DEC 05
- Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – A Slice of Home – Jamestown
- A Big Band Christmas – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Black Widow Duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo & Co – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Jim Ronan – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
SAT DEC 06
- Sirens Echo – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Backlog – Llama Club – Ashville
- OsbornNash – The Grandview – Ellington
- The Untouchables unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Billy Mac – The Cooler – Sherman
- Two For Flinching – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN DEC 07
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE DEC 09
- Memory Cafe performance by Bill Ward and John Cross – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
WED DEC 10
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
