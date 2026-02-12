WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 12, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU FEB 12
- Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Nathan Fiscus – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Jack Stevenson – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI FEB 13
- Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Saloonatics – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Marty Supreme – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT FEB 14
- Shamus O’Donnell – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Kallie & Kayla – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Midnight Growlers – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian Chase – Lakeview Hotel – Mayville
- Smokin’ 45 – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Tyler McClain – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Miranda Wilcox – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Circuit Aura – Huey’s Place – Youngsville, PA
SUN FEB 15
- Billy Mac – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Myron Elkins and Billy Gunther – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED FEB 18
- Movies at The Reg: Little Amelie or the Character of Rain (matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
