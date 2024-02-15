WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 15, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 15
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI FEB 16
- Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox and The Line – Chautauqua Suites – Mayville
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille
- Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman
- Kyle Gustafson – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT FEB 17
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Davey O – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Raedwald Howland – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: The Boy and The Heron – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 18
- Jamie Smith – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 19
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED FEB 21
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Past Lives – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
