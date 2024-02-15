WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 15, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 15

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI FEB 16

Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox and The Line – Chautauqua Suites – Mayville

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille

Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman

Kyle Gustafson – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT FEB 17

HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Davey O – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Raedwald Howland – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: The Boy and The Heron – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 18

Jamie Smith – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 19

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 21