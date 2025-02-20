WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 20, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU FEB 20
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
FRI FEB 21
- Andrew Wooten – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Office – Kennedy
- Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman
- Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Mufasa: The Lion King – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT FEB 22
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- HonkyTonk Heroes – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Porcelain Busdrivers – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Darkwater Duo & Company – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN FEB 23
- Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED FEB 26
- Open mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
