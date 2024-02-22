WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 22, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 22

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville

FRI FEB 23

Qween Soul – Forte – Jamestown

Tim Britt – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT FEB 24

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Oldfish – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Local Eclectic – The Tap Room – Westfield

Tito & Vince Music – The Cooler – Sherman

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Mean Girls – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 25

Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 26

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 28