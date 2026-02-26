WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 26, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 26

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI FEB 27

Trever Stribing and Oliver Burdo – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Drew Minton – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Tito – Busti Tap House – Busti

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: The Choral – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 28

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Byways – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Swamp Yankees – The Grandview – Ellington

Afraid of Human – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse Smith – The Cooler – Sherman

The Assembly – The Tap Room – Westfield

Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN MAR 01

84 & Capricorn – Busti Tap House – Busti

Kallie & Kayla – Sugar Grove AmVets – Sugar Grove, PA

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED MAR 04