WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 26, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU FEB 26
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI FEB 27
- Trever Stribing and Oliver Burdo – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Drew Minton – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Tito – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: The Choral – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT FEB 28
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Byways – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The Swamp Yankees – The Grandview – Ellington
- Afraid of Human – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse Smith – The Cooler – Sherman
- The Assembly – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN MAR 01
- 84 & Capricorn – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Kallie & Kayla – Sugar Grove AmVets – Sugar Grove, PA
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED MAR 04
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
