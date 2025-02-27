WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 27, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 27

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Sandbox.Wav, B-Roll, Kazper, Dreamhouse – BJ’s – Fredonia

Jerrod Eggelston – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI FEB 28

Movies at the Reg: Cruella – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Dirty Blanket – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

Dan O’Connell – Music for your Mouth – Mayville

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Art After 5 w/ Tyler McClain – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

SAT MAR 01

Movies at the Reg: The Brutalist – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Music for your Mouth – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Acoustic Jukebox – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

SUN MAR 02