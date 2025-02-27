WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 27, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 27

  • Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Sandbox.Wav, B-Roll, Kazper, Dreamhouse – BJ’s – Fredonia
  • Jerrod Eggelston – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI FEB 28

  • Movies at the Reg: Cruella – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
  • Dirty Blanket – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
  • Dan O’Connell – Music for your Mouth – Mayville
  • Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Art After 5 w/ Tyler McClain – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

SAT MAR 01

  • Movies at the Reg: The Brutalist – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
  • Michael Gerholdt – Music for your Mouth – Mayville
  • Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Acoustic Jukebox – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

SUN MAR 02

  • Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti

