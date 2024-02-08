WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 8, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 08
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI FEB 09
- Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Kaleidoscope Night (student performances) – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams and Co. – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
SAT FEB 10
- Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Steve Johnson and Matt Gronquist – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Sixpence – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Alex Kates – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Runt Brewery – Warren, PA
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: The Color Purple – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 11
- Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Euchre – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON FEB 12
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED FEB 14
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Anyone But You – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
