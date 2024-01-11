WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 11, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI JAN 12

The Bill Ward Trio – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Brian K Chase – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Ion Sky trio unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s Ale House – Lakewood

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SAT JAN 13

Grand Larseny – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Eliot Road – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Tito & Vince Music – The Cooler – Sherman

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville, PA

Movies at The Reg: Napoleon – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 14

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 15

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 17