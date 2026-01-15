WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 15, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JAN 15
- Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Songwriters Circle Series featuring Tim Britt, Kate Clark and Beave Sorenson – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
FRI JAN 16
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Bill Ward and John Cross – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Zootopia 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JAN 17
- Hyde & Seek – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Jamestown Vietnam Veterans Association – Jamestown
- The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Doug Phillips – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse and Matt Gronquist – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman
- Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN JAN 18
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JAN 19
- Movies at The Reg: Zootopia 2 (matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
WED JAN 21
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Greg Minor – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Ella McCay – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply