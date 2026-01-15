WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 15, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JAN 15

Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Songwriters Circle Series featuring Tim Britt, Kate Clark and Beave Sorenson – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

FRI JAN 16

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Bill Ward and John Cross – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Movies at The Reg: Zootopia 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JAN 17

Hyde & Seek – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Jamestown Vietnam Veterans Association – Jamestown

The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Doug Phillips – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Matt Gronquist – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman

Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN JAN 18

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 19

Movies at The Reg: Zootopia 2 (matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

WED JAN 21